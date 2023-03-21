Tributes to 'precious daughter' after Birmingham bus death
The parents of a girl who died after being hit by a bus have paid tribute to "a beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match".
Sophie Jain Fletcher, 15, was struck by a National Express West Midlands bus on Sheaf Lane, Sheldon on 18 March.
The teenager was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.
In a tribute, her parents said: "It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that on Saturday 18 March 2023, our precious daughter... was taken from us".
They added that she would be "so greatly missed by all her family, friends whether in or outside of school".
"Mommy will always hold your hand and you will always be daddy's little princess," the family said.
"Fly high our beautiful Sophie Soph. We will love you, forever and always Mommy & Daddy."
West Midlands Police said specialist officers continued to support Sophie's family.
The force appealed for any witnesses and dash cam footage.
Meanwhile, the bus driver had been helping with their investigation, it added.
