Arrest after man set alight near mosque in Birmingham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was set alight as he walked home from a mosque.
It happened in Shenstone Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, just after 19:00 GMT on Monday.
Counter terrorism police are involved in the investigation.
The victim was walking home from the mosque in Dudley Road when, police say, another man approached, spoke to him and then sprayed him with an unknown substance and set his jacket on fire.
The injured man was taken to hospital with burns to his face which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A video of an attack shared on social media which shows a man being set alight is also under investigation by police.
Supt James Spencer said officers were checking CCTV and speaking to witnesses.
"I've been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers," he said.
"We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I'd urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage."
In a joint statement, the city council's leader Ian Ward, cabinet member for community safety John Cotton and ward councillors Sharon Thompson and Marcus Bernasconi called it a "horrific attack".
They also said they would be talking with community groups and local mosques "to offer support to the wider community".
"We would urge the community to work with the police and to avoid any speculation at this stage," they added.