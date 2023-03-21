Father and two sons in court over Birmingham murder
A father and two sons have appeared in court accused of murder after a man was found with head injuries by a parade of shops.
Darren Smith, 50, was found in Heath Way, Shard End, Birmingham on 15 March and died shortly afterwards, West Midlands Police said.
Lee O'Brien, 53, Luke O'Brien, 35, and Lewis O'Brien, 31, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
The three, all from Birmingham, were remanded to reappear on 9 May.
