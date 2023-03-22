Birmingham Youth Offending Service 'requires improvement'
Inspectors have rated Birmingham Youth Offending Service (YOS) as "requires improvement" amid staffing challenges and some difficulties meeting children's needs.
The service supervises children aged between 10 and 17 within the justice system.
Inspectors found "significant" work had been undertaken since their previous review in 2020.
The YOS said inspectors had recognised its "commitment" to progress.
In total, however, inspectors made 11 recommendations for improvement, having uncovered several issues.
Among them were problems in meeting diversity needs of staff and children alike.
Birmingham YOS, operated by Birmingham Children's Trust on behalf of the city council, faced "additional, and often unique, challenges as the largest youth justice service in England and Wales", admitted Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell.
The latest report, released on Tuesday, said work had been undertaken to improve the governance of the service and to meet children's needs, but it added there were recruitment and staff workload challengers.
The quality of work with children, it said, needed to develop further, and the report highlighted a decline in the quality of delivery for cases in court.
"Positive developments" within the past three years had nevertheless been made, inspectors found, despite the rating remaining the same as the last review in 2020.
"[The YOS has] improved and we believe such efforts, in the circumstances, should not be underestimated," they concluded.
Standards of organisational delivery, resettlement work, and management of children who were serving court or community sentences were probed by inspectors.
The inspectorate made 11 recommendations, including how partnership services could better respond to risks and safety concerns for each child.
Inspectors also highlighted that the YOS needed to more "consistently" meet the diversity needs of children and staff, adding this was "especially important" given that black, Asian and minority ethnic children made up two-thirds of cases.
'Considerable work'
A spokesperson for Birmingham Children's Trust said the inspectorate had recognised the "considerable work" and "commitment" that had been undertaken to improve standards.
"We are determined to continue to transform and modernise the service, as we wish to deliver the very best services to our children, families, victims, and communities."
They added there would be a "comprehensive review" of the service's development plans in light of the findings.
The trust's chief executive, Andy Couldrick, said the report recognised progress had been made, adding he was "confident" further improvements could be achieved.
