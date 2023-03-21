Man in court over fatal Rowley Regis dog attack
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of being in charge of two dangerously out of control dogs which went on to kill an elderly woman.
Lucille Downer, 85, was fatally attacked by two American bulldogs after they got into her garden in Rowley Regis in the West Midlands in 2021.
Darren Pritchard, 44, of Merrivale Road, Smethwick, spoke only to confirm his details to Dudley magistrates.
He also faced further charges of drug possession and production.
West Midlands Police said the dogs had been "humanely destroyed" as they could not be rehomed.
At the hearing, Mr Pritchard was not asked to indicate pleas to the alleged offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act nor charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and producing the drug at an address on the street where Lucille Downer was pronounced dead.
He is accused of being the owner or in charge of two animals involved in Mrs Downer's death at her home on Boundary Avenue, near Birmingham, on 2 April 2021.
West Midlands Police said at the time that Mrs Downer, a retired cook, suffered "multiple" injuries.
At the hearing in Dudley on Tuesday, Mr Pritchard was set bail conditions. He is set to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 18 April.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk