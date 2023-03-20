LeSean Williams admits killing neighbour in Handsworth
- Published
A man has admitted killing his neighbour near to his home after an argument.
LeSean Williams, 19, stabbed Andrew Gardner on Alexandra Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, last September.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Gardner, 41, had died from a single stab wound to his chest.
Williams denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday where he will be sentenced in May.
The court was shown CCTV footage of Williams talking to another neighbour on Alexandra Road as Mr Gardner walked towards his home on the street on 18 September.
Mr Gardner heard the pair talking but became "irate and angry" believing they were laughing about him, Balbir Singh, defending Williams, said.
'Ward him off'
He went inside his home and armed himself with a knife which he then "aggressively" waved towards Williams, the court heard.
The defendant produced a knife from his waistband and waved it at Mr Gardner to "ward him off" but he caught him on his arm which caused the knife to deflect onto his chest.
Williams then ran off with Mr Gardner chasing him before he succumbed to his injury, later dying in hospital.
After his death, his family paid tribute to a "caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle".
Remanding Williams in custody, His Honour Judge Laird told Williams he had pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.
