Man charged over fatal Rowley Regis dog attack
- Published
A man has been charged with owning two dogs dangerously out of control which went on to kill an elderly woman.
Lucille Downer, 85, was attacked after the animals got into her garden on 2 April 2021 in Rowley Regis, West Midlands. She died at the scene.
West Midlands Police said the dogs had been "humanely destroyed" as they could not be rehomed due to the violent act.
Darren Pritchard, 44 of Merrivale Road, Smethwick, is due to appear in front of Dudley magistrates on Tuesday.
Mr Pritchard has also been charged with possession with intent to supply and production of cannabis.
Mrs Downer's family have been informed of the latest developments, police said.
