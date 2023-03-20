Wanted man named over fatal Birmingham hit-and-run
- Published
Police have named a driver they are hunting following a hit-and-run that killed a man.
Philip Dale was struck by a car as he crossed Heybarnes Road close to the junction with Farmer Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 1 November last year.
The 45-year-old died at the scene.
Investigating officers said they would like to speak to 43-year-old Shazad Hussain, who also goes by the name Abid Khan, said West Midlands Police.
He is believed to have left the country "but that will not stop our search for him," said Det Sg Paul Hughes.
"I would appeal directly to Shazad to do the right thing and get in touch with us," he added.
Two men aged 42 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on police bail as inquiries continue.
"Your family and many, many friends will miss you beyond all measure," Mr Dale's family previously said in tribute.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk