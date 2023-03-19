Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham
- Published
A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a bus in Birmingham.
Police were called to Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, just before 15:00 GMT on Saturday. The teenager was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at hospital.
West Midlands Police said the driver was helping with its inquiries.
"A young girl has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time," PC Gail Arnold said.
Police appealed for anyone with information which may help police to contact the force.
PC Arnold added: "We're working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dashcam footage."
