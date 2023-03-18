Birmingham city centre cordon after man's body found

The death is being treated as unexplained

Officers have cordoned off part of Birmingham city centre after a man's body was found.

An area of Lower Temple Street was sealed off after the body was found in the early hours, said West Midlands Police.

"The man's death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to ascertain what has happened," a force spokesman said.

The cordon will remain in place while the investigation takes place.

