Shard End: Father and two sons charged with Darren Smith's murder
A father and two sons have been charged with murdering a man who was found with head injuries, police said.
Darren Smith, 50, was found near shops in Heath Way, Shard End, Birmingham, on Wednesday. He died shortly afterwards.
Lee O'Brien, 53, Luke O'Brien, 35, and Lewis O'Brien, 31, were held in Devon and have been charged with Mr Smith's murder, West Midlands Police said.
The men, from Birmingham, were remanded to appear before magistrates in the city later.
"Inquiries around the circumstances continue and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, or Live Chat on our website," a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.
Mr Smith's family has paid tribute to him as "a caring man [who] was loved by all who knew him".
