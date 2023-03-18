Thousands of new trees to be planted in Sandwell by 2030
About 15,000 new trees are set to be planted in Sandwell, in the West Midlands, in a bid to improve the quality of life as well as boost the environment.
The move will increase tree cover by 6% by 2030, a report for the borough council said.
A "tree strategy" has been approved by the council's cabinet.
Proposals for an initial planting programme involving local community groups will now be developed.
Sandwell has about 265,000 trees covering 18.1% of the borough, the report for the council said.
The new strategy will also see healthy trees protected through a policy of no invasive works unless necessary.
Any diseases such as ash dieback will also get a strong response, with declining trees managed and replaced with suitable new ones, the council said.
New species of trees will also be introduced under the plans to make sure the area's stock of trees has no more than 10% of any type.
The strategy should help Sandwell cope with the impacts of climate change among other benefits, councillor Laura Rollins said.
"Trees enhance the quality of the local environment, homes, and contribute to thriving neighbourhoods in both aesthetic appearance and the overall quality of air and health," she added.
