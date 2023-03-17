Three deny killing footballer Cody Fisher at Birmingham nightclub
Three men have denied murdering a footballer at a Birmingham nightclub the day after Christmas.
Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane venue in Digbeth on 26 December.
Kami Carpenter, 21; Remy Gordon, 22; and 18-year-old Reegan Anderson appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link earlier and also denied affray.
A four-week trial was scheduled for July.
Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, were remanded in custody.
Mr Fisher had played for several non-league Midlands clubs, most recently Stratford Town.
