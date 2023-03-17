Murder arrests after man attacked outside Birmingham shops
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally attacked outside a row of shops in Birmingham.
Darren Smith, 50, suffered fatal head injuries on Heath Way in Shard End at about 14:50 GMT on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said the motive for the attack was thought to have been robbery.
The force said the suspects, aged 31, 35 and 53, were arrested in Devon on Thursday.
They have since been brought to a custody suite in the West Midlands for questioning.
Mr Smith's family said he was "a caring man and was loved by all who knew him".
Their statement, issued by police, added: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren."
The 50-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after the attack.
Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
