Disruption for West Midlands bus passengers as strike under way
- Published
Bus passengers in the West Midlands can expect disruption as drivers walk out in a row over pay.
National Express urged customers not to travel on its local bus services "unless you really need to".
It expected to provide a limited service, mainly serving major hospitals in the region, while the indefinite action takes place.
Industrial action was originally called off, however the Unite union announced on Thursday it would go ahead.
The drivers work for local bus services, not its white coach division, which is not affected.
The strike was confirmed on Saturday when the results of a ballot showed 71% of Unite members supported the action.
The firm said drivers in the union had "rejected the improved offer of a 14.3% pay increase" but Unite said the offer had more strings attached than a grand piano".
'All out'
National Express runs 1,600 buses on routes across Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Walsall, Dudley and West Bromwich.
The network is one of the largest in the UK and carries more than a million passengers every day.
Unite said action by its members would be "all out" and "indefinite" until an agreement was reached.
"Our members are clear the offer needs to improve to reflect rising prices and the incredibly hard job they do," said Unite national officer Onay Kasab.
National Express said it was "sincerely sorry" to passengers "who just want to go about their daily lives and not have to contend with the disruption and chaos that this strike will bring".
Engineers had voted to accept a pay offer, it said.
It was working with partners to minimise the impact and was "seeking to bring a speedy resolution to the strike".
Passengers were advised to check its website for routes and running times.
