Murder inquiry as man dies in attack outside Birmingham shops
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a man died when he was attacked outside shops in Birmingham.
He suffered serious head injuries in Heath Way, Shard End, just after 14:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Police said he might have been the victim of a robbery but that they were keeping an "open mind" around the motive.
They added officers were supporting the man's family at "this deeply distressing time".
The area has been sealed off since the attack while inquiries continue.
"We'll have an increased policing presence in the area as we review all available CCTV and speak to as many people as possible to assist our investigation," a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.
