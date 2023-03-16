Murder arrest after Akeem Francis-Kerr killed at Walsall nightclub
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Akeem Francis-Kerr at a Walsall nightclub.
The 39-year-old was held in South Yorkshire and brought to the West Midlands for questioning by police.
Mr Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, known locally as the Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 05:00 GMT on Saturday.
He died on the way to hospital.
"We know there have also been concerns around recent knife crime in the town and we've been working hard, alongside partner agencies across Walsall, to reduce the risk of violence," a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.
The killing comes less than two months since Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death and a separate attack with a gang wielding a machete happened on Monday.
Witnesses who were in the area of the Colliseum are being spoken to and police are reviewing CCTV.
Information or mobile phone footage can also be sent directly to detectives.
Mr Francis-Kerr's family said he was "one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on".
Police are out in force reassuring residents and workers in the town following the spate of violence.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk