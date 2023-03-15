Father and son charged with Castle Vale stabbing murder
A father and son have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
A 56-year-old was fatally injured at a property in Cadbury Drive, Castle Vale, on Tuesday.
Another man, aged 27, was also hurt and is in critical condition in hospital.
Ahmad Alsino, 42 and Bashar Alsino, 20, have been charged with murder and assault and are due to appear before Birmingham magistrates later.
A 21-year-old woman has been released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.
Ch Insp Dave Sanders, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said further patrols were being carried out in the area.
"We would like to reassure people in the neighbourhood that this was an isolated incident and is not gang related.
"We understand what happened might have shocked people and we would again urge residents not to panic or fuel speculation until the conclusion of the court case."
