Speeding driver jailed over biker chase death in Birmingham
A woman who chased and hit a motorcyclist in her car, leaving him fatally injured, has been jailed.
Thomas Maguire was knocked off his bike after being chased by Kerry Fair, on 18 May, who hit speeds of 76 and 86 mph in a 30mph speed zone in Birmingham.
The 39-year-old fled the scene and Mr Maguire, who was taken to hospital by friends, died three weeks later.
She was sentenced to 14 years in prison after earlier being found guilty of manslaughter.
Fair, of Parkeston Crescent, Kingstanding, set off after Mr Maguire when she was told he had taken the motorbike he was riding from her daughter's boyfriend's address hours earlier.
The motorbike had previously been stolen from its owner in Birmingham in 2018.
The 30-year-old was travelling along Kings Road when his bike was hit by a Ford Focus driven by Fair.
Fair abandoned the Ford Focus which was found with her wallet in the front door and the engine still running.
'Rest peacefully Thomas'
"Thomas is our first thought in the morning and our last at night, he is loved and missed by each and every one of us," his family said in a statement.
"We miss his crazy ways, the laughs and our mad chats and us having to tell him off.
"With the guilty verdict for manslaughter and the 14-year sentence, he gets some justice, rest peacefully Thomas."
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police, said: "At the speed she was travelling, at the very least she was reckless to the fact Thomas would be injured as a result of her actions that night.
"Had Fair applied emergency braking when she realised she was gaining rapidly on the motorbike, the collision could have been completely avoided, which inevitably could have prevented Thomas from being injured."
