Extra police patrols after machete attack in Walsall
A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a machete in Walsall.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered slash wounds and was being treated for his injuries, which were not thought to be life-changing.
He was assaulted by a group of men who fled the Pool Street scene. It was then cordoned off by police.
The attack happened just before 20:00 GMT on Monday. On Saturday, a man was fatally stabbed in the town.
Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Walsall, prompting a murder inquiry.
A few weeks earlier, on 28 January, Bailey Atkinson, 20, was fatally stabbed on Walsall's High Street. Eight people, including boys aged 15 and 17, have been charged with Mr Atkinson's murder.
Following Monday evening's attack an emergency Section 60 order was put in place, giving police the ability to stop and search people within the inner ring road. This was in place until Tuesday morning.
"We understand how concerning the recent incidents of violence in Walsall have been for local communities," West Midlands Police said adding neighbourhood officers would be carrying out extra patrols over the coming days.
