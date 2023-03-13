Walsall stab victim's girlfriend says everyone is broken
The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death has said his family and friends are broken without him around.
Bailey Atkinson, 20, was attacked in Walsall's High Street on 28 January.
Angel-Lee Lucid spoke after a second man, Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed in the West Midlands town, weeks after her boyfriend died.
Eight people, including boys aged 15 and 17, have been charged with Mr Atkinson's murder. Police have appealed for witnesses over Mr Francis-Kerr.
"Everyone is broken," Ms Lucid said.
"It's just horrible not seeing him around."
The house was quiet and not the same without him walking in the back door and being loud, she added.
Ellie Jenkins, a friend of Mr Atkinson, has helped raised £2,500 for a bleed control kit to be put up in Bloxwich, where Mr Atkinson lived.
"People are obviously picking up knives to hurt people and it's just becoming more normalised within the younger generation and that should not be happening." she said.
