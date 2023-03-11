Nechells: Fifty firefighters tackle blaze in city centre
- Published
Around 50 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in a warehouse in Birmingham City Centre.
The incident is on Cato Street North in Nechells and ten appliances are in attendance.
People have been advised to close all windows and doors due to the smoke.
Cato Street North is closed and bus services 8A and 8C will be diverted via Melvina Road, Duddeston Mill Road and Alder Flat Place, National Express said.
West Midlands Fire Service said there were no reports of any injuries.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.