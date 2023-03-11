Fundraiser for Oldbury man who died in workplace incident
More than £2,000 has been raised by friends of a West Midlands man who died in a workplace accident.
Craig Pearson was injured while working at Fire Protection Recycling Limited in Oldbury on Tuesday and died a day later.
Friend Nick Farmer, from Wombourne, set up a crowdfunding page and wrote: "The world lost a special man."
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was "aware of this incident" and was investigating.
Mr Farmer described his 37-year-old friend as a "loving fiancé and devoted father" who had recently got engaged and who had four children.
He said the fundraiser would help the family pay for his funeral, with any remaining funds going to his children.
He added he wanted to give Mr Pearson "the send-off he deserved".
'Deeply saddened'
Fire Protection Recycling Limited disposes of fire extinguishers and fire protection equipment.
It said: "Fire Protection Recycling are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy. Our most heartfelt sorrow, thoughts and wishes are with the family and friends of our colleague involved.
"We are working closely with the HSE to investigate and understand the incident along with co-operating fully with the necessary authorities.
"As a company we are devastated, we pride ourselves on our excellent safety record."
