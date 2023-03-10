Two teenagers sentenced for Sekou Doucoure manslaughter
- Published
Two teenagers have been given custodial sentences for manslaughter after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a petrol station forecourt.
Sekou Doucoure was on Villa Street, Birmingham, last July when he was chased by gang members involved in a "postcode war", police said.
Pierre Thomas, 18, from Birmingham and a 16-year-old boy were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
The pair were each sentenced on Friday to nine years' detention.
Following a trial on 15 February, both were also found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.
Sekou, a former player for Nottingham Forest FC, had been riding an electric scooter along Villa Street, Newtown, on the evening of 12 July when Thomas spotted him, Coventry Crown Court had heard.
During a confrontation, Thomas pulled a firearm from his bag. He was joined by a man and the 16-year-old who was also armed with a firearm and knife. He cannot be named due to his age.
Sekou, who was carrying a knife, fled as Thomas fired the blank gun twice, with the 16-year-old pursuing him alongside Thomas and the man, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Then a fourth individual, a man, joined the chase on a bike, catching up with Sekou before the pair became involved in a fight on an Esso petrol station forecourt.
Several other men had arrived as the fight finished, including Thomas and the teenager before they all fled the scene, the CPS added.
Sekou was fatally stabbed in the chest and died at the scene on Nursery Road, despite attempts to resuscitate him.
An investigation has led police to name Ishmael Farquharson in connection with the killing. A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for any information leading to the 33-year-old's arrest remains in place.
Douglas Marshall, from the CPS, said Sekou's death was a "tragic" reminder of the costs of street violence and possession of weapons.
He added police continued to work to locate Ishmael Farquharson, and he urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.
