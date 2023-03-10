The Crooked House: Britain's 'wonkiest pub' to be sold
- Published
A pub thought to be Britain's wonkiest has been put up for sale by its owners.
The Crooked House on Himley Road, near Dudley is one of 61 freehold pubs being sold by Marston's PLC.
It comes as part of a nationwide review by the Wolverhampton-based company, which owns about 1,500 pubs across the UK.
The 18th Century Crooked House has been a popular attraction in the region, with visitors flocking to see the distinctive leaning building.
It was first built in 1765 as a farmhouse, but due to mining in the area during the early 19th Century, one side of the building began to gradually sink.
This week, Marston's announced it had instructed a business property adviser to sell the Crooked House on along with seven other of its freehold pubs across the West Midlands.
Nik Antona, chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale, told BBC Radio WM he hoped they do not disappear completely.
"What we're concerned about, is for the properties to remain as pubs," he said.
"The tenants that are in them now have the opportunity to buy them and continue to run them as pubs."
Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, which is managing the sale said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk