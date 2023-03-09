M42 stretch to close for 'urgent repairs'
Part of the M42 is due to close to allow "urgent safety repairs".
National Highways said the work would affect the southbound stretch between junction three, near Wythall, and the M40 interchange.
It said the road surface had deteriorated, exacerbated by the winter weather conditions, resulting in a number of large potholes along the hard shoulder.
The road will be closed between 21:00 GMT on Thursday and 06:00 on Friday.
National Highways said the hard shoulder was currently being used as a running lane during works to upgrade the central reservation barrier.
At the same time, lane one of the northbound carriageway will be closed until temporary repairs can be carried out there.
The work cannot be carried out on the northbound lane until the weekend at the earliest because of the cold weather forecast.
