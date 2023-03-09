Family pays tribute to Walsall cyclist killed in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died in a collision with a car in the West Midlands.
Alan Preston, 58, from Pelsall, Walsall, was described by his family as a big sports fan, who would be hugely missed by everyone who knew him.
The crash happened at the junction of Chester Road and Lazy Hill road in Aldridge on 24 February.
Police said the driver of a car remained at the scene and was assisting with the investigation.
In a statement, Mr Preston's family said he loved sports and was as keen cyclist.
"He was a popular member with a local cycling club, where he enjoyed weekly rides with his fellow cyclists and also enjoyed participating in charity cycling events," they said.
"Alan was also a big Walsall FC fan and has been a season ticket holder for many years along with his son - they attended numerous away games as well."
West Midlands Police said the family were being supported by a specialist officer.
