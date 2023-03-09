Dogs aim to be Best in Snow as chill hits Crufts

A dog at Crufts, Birmingham, 2023Reuters
Snowy paws on the first day of Crufts at Birmingham's NEC

Dog-lovers have battled through snow to get to day one of Crufts at the NEC near Birmingham.

Pet owners dressed pooches in an array of blankets, woollies and waterproofs to help them stay warm and dry before competition.

Show organiser The Kennel Club said roads around the venue were being regularly gritted and shovelled to enable access, with the venue's temperature regulated.

The annual event runs until 12 March.

The West Midlands was facing wintry conditions across the region on Thursday, with hundreds of schools shut in freezing temperatures.

PA Media/Jacob King
A canine keeping cosy in blanket and snood

More than 24,000 dogs from 48 countries are set to attend over the next four days weather allowing, including 537 Labrador Retrievers, this year's most popular individual breed entrant.

Jacob King/PA Media
There was an icy welcome for pets competing at this year's show
Jacob King/PA Media
Some dog owners coordinated coats with fashion-forward pets

The Bavarian Mountain hound will make history in this year's show by appearing in its own class for the first time.

Jacob King/PA Media
Dog owners battled through the conditions to compete for 'best in snow'
Jacob King/PA Media
Pooches put their best foot forward, styling it out ahead of a day in the ring

There will also be a Hero Dog award, to celebrate pets that have changed owner's lives.

Jacob King/PA Media
About 130,000 dog lovers will descend on the NEC over the next four days

The grand climax, the award of Best in Show, will be judged at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, live on Channel 4.

Jacob King/PA Media
A Pyrenean mountain dog dressed for Brrr-ufts

