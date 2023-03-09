West Midlands Police officer arrested after sex video claims
Police have confirmed an arrest following allegations a firearms officer secretly filmed himself having sex with two women before sharing footage with colleagues.
According to a Channel 4 News report, the encounter was filmed at a Christmas party without the women's knowledge, with material shared via social media.
The West Midlands force has since said an officer has been arrested over an off-duty incident in December 2022.
Ten staff are also being investigated.
The arrested officer, a man in his 20s, was detained on Wednesday and remained in custody, police said.
It is so far unclear on which suspected offence he was detained. The force has been contacted for that detail.
Meanwhile, an internal probe is being led by the West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department into "alleged inappropriate and discriminatory communication on social media".
The force said ten "officers / staff members" were subject to the review, adding that some of the individuals were "no longer in public-facing roles".
Talking to Channel 4 News on Wednesday, former victims commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird said officers should be suspended while investigations were carried out.
'Trust deeply damaged'
She added it was "no longer at all appropriate" that police were able to carry out their own vetting.
Acting Chief Constable Mike O'Hara said: "We know trust in policing has been deeply damaged in recent years, and can only be rebuilt by the public seeing the results of the action we're taking.
"All police chiefs have been strengthening their misconduct and processes, addressing cultural problems and increasing action against violent men over the past two years."
He added: "There is no place in policing for misogynistic, discriminatory or disrespectful behaviour and we are working hard to ensure predatory individuals are not only rooted out of the force, but that vetting and standards are strengthened to ensure they cannot join the police in the first place."
