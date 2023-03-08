MMA world champion Edwards helps deter teens from crime
A mixed martial arts world champion from Birmingham is using sports to help convince teenagers to stay away from crime.
Leon Edwards says he was being drawn into gang culture at a young age when his mother persuaded him to try the gym instead.
He never looked back and went on to become the UFC welterweight champion.
In partnership with the charity Onside he now inspires young people across the region.
"I was heading down the wrong path, there were only two ways out - jail or death," Edwards, 31, said.
"I've lost friends to both so I knew the path I was heading down, so to have finally met mixed martial arts at 16-years-old it has totally flipped my life upside down."
Born in Jamaica. Edwards moved to Erdington in Birmingham as a child.
He went on to become the second British fighter to win a world title in the UFC. Despite the achievement, he has resisted the temptation to move to America and kept his training base in his home city.
Now, the athlete wants to give back and offers workshops at The Way youth club in Wolverhampton.
"They can say, look Leon did it. It's a trickle down effect that's helping the kids," he added.
Jackie Redding, chief executive of The Way, said: "It's also about discipline, to achieve the job you want or to become world champion you have to make sacrifices and be dedicated."
The 31-year old will defend his belt in a rematch with Kamaru Usman in London later this month.
Edwards said: "To defending your belt at home with your crowd is a dream come true and I'm taking it with both hands."
