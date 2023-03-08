Fire under Wolverhampton rail bridge causes travel disruption
A fire under a bridge caused disruption to commuters as thick black smoke rose close to the railway line.
Services were disrupted by the fire under a railway bridge in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton.
All rail lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street were blocked but have since reopened, although delays were still expected.
Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen by passengers on a train travelling through Wolverhampton.
The UK Health Security Agency said people in areas affected by smoke from the fire should stay indoors, and keep doors and windows closed.
Five crews are dealing with a fire under a railway bridge on Lower Horsley Fields, Wolverhampton. Rail services have been affected. Lower Horsley Fields is closed in both directions.
Read more: https://t.co/twkztqZTwq
Video from 999eye pic.twitter.com/dyEdEktdCR
Motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed, it added.
Six crews were called to the fire, involving a caravan and a large pile of rubbish, just after 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.
No casualties have been reported, West Midlands Fire Service has said.
Surrounding roads from Horseley Fields to Lower Walsall Street were closed with some buses being diverted.
The rail lines were closed for more than two hours and the National Rail website said the disruption could last until 12:00 GMT.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) March 8, 2023
🚧 Cancellations to services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street: Due to a fire on property near the railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street all lines are blocked.
ℹ https://t.co/sRAQOJvWnl
