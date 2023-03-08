Fire under Wolverhampton rail bridge causes travel disruption

Thick smoke clouds near a rail trackLuke Powell
Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen by passengers on a train travelling through Wolverhampton

A fire under a bridge caused disruption to commuters as thick black smoke rose close to the railway line.

Services were disrupted by the fire under a railway bridge in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton.

All rail lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street were blocked but have since reopened, although delays were still expected.

The UK Health Security Agency said people in areas affected by smoke from the fire should stay indoors, and keep doors and windows closed.

Motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed, it added.

Six crews were called to the fire, involving a caravan and a large pile of rubbish, just after 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported, West Midlands Fire Service has said.

Surrounding roads from Horseley Fields to Lower Walsall Street were closed with some buses being diverted.

The rail lines were closed for more than two hours and the National Rail website said the disruption could last until 12:00 GMT.

