Inquest findings quashed after woman found dead in Digbeth fire
- Published
A second inquest into the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire will be held following new evidence.
Samantha Foulds, 33, was discovered after a fire in a disused office in Digbeth, Birmingham, in January 2020.
An inquest in April that year ruled she died as a result of burns.
However High Court judges have now said the original verdict of accidental death cannot stand after a later post-mortem examination revealed Ms Foulds died before the fire started.
The request to quash the original inquest's finding was supported by the coroner who had carried out the inquest as well as Ms Foulds' father.
'Twists and turns'
Bridget Dolan KC, representing the coroner, described the case as "factually unusual".
Lady Justice Thirlwall, sitting with Mr Justice Jay, said Ms Foulds had been sleeping rough around the time of her death and the disused office building was used by rough sleepers.
Small fires were lit in the building from time to time and it was initially thought Ms Foulds had started a fire to keep herself warm.
However a post-mortem examination carried out in May 2020 found no evidence of smoke inhalation.
"It is plain there have been a number of twists and turns in this case as it came to court," said Lady Justice Thirlwall as the two judges ruled the original inquest's conclusion could no longer stand.