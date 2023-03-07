Exhibition highlights hospital plight of autistic people
- Published
A lack of support with his autism and problems at home led to Matthew being sectioned at the age of 17.
He spent the next 16 years locked in hospital settings, away from family and deprived of his liberty, a charity said.
Matthew is one of about 2,000 people who have experienced injustices as they remain trapped in the hospital system, Changing Our Lives said.
'Why are we stuck in hospital?' is a new exhibition in Birmingham.
It is hoped the project will "shine a light on this national scandal," said Jayne Leeson, chief executive of the rights-based organisation.
Part of the exhibition is a display based on Matthew's story.
It describes how he found himself moving from hospital to hospital, including a locked ward where he tried to take his own life.
He was then moved to a medium secure unit, but was "traumatised" to find himself sharing a ward with people who had killed.
"This shouldn't happen," he said.
"There was one guy who used to beat me up and I was really scared. I had my own room but you couldn't have a lock on it, so you couldn't keep yourself safe from other people," he added.
He remained at the unit for a year, and described his wait for treatment as "frustrating".
"Why should we be detained longer than we need to be? Why don't they hire more staff? I felt powerless in this situation," he said.
This "inadequate" support resulted in Matthew losing all freedoms for 16 years of his life, said Ms Leeson.
"Had Matthew been appropriately supported earlier, by a team who understood him, his thought processes, and communication style, there is no doubt in my mind that he would have been spared many of those years in hospital."
He is now living happily in his own home, which is a "testament to what can be achieved when the right support is put in place", she added.
There are about 2,000 autistic people or people who have learning disabilities currently detained in specialist hospitals across England, with hundreds there for more than a decade, research for the project found.
According to the National Autistic Society, the majority of detentions are made under the Mental Health Act 1983, despite autism itself not being a mental health disorder.
The project was carried out in a partnership between the University of Birmingham's School of Social Police, and street artist Foka Wolf.
It coincides with the publication of policy guidelines based on the experiences of people with learning disabilities their families and front-line staff.
"Some people might need a short spell in hospital in an absolute emergency - but no one should live in a hospital," said Professor Jon Glasby of the university.
"We closed our previous asylums, but it's a national scandal that so many people are still stuck in modern-day equivalents."
Why Are We Stuck in Hospital? runs at the Ikon Gallery in Brindley Place, Birmingham, from 7 to 19 March with a free event at The Exchange in Centenary Square on 7 March.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk