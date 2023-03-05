Birmingham: Man injured in group knife attack
A man has been injured in a stabbing while being attacked by a group of men, police have said.
West Midlands Police was called to the scene in Lakeside Drive, in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shortly before 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
The victim, a 21-year-old, was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as not life threatening.
The force has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
