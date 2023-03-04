Terminally-ill mum has wedding in Queen Elizabeth Hospital
A terminally-ill mum-of-three has married after a Valentine's Day proposal in a Birmingham hospital.
After Lacey O'Driscoll's partner of five years, Kyle Page proposed, nurses at Queen Elizabeth Hospital rallied around to help create a wedding in three days.
The 34-year-old, from Northfield, was diagnosed with incurable stomach cancer in January.
"I'm so grateful for the beautiful day," the now Mrs Page said.
The couple share three daughters, who all took part in the celebrations as bridesmaids.
The dress, tailoring and cakes were all looked after by clinical nurse specialists, supported by the Ward 625 team, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has said.
'The most special day'
"The nurses have done an amazing job and I'm so grateful for the beautiful day they were able to put together in such a short amount of time. Thank you," the new bride said.
Macmillan Clinical Nurse Specialist Rachel Ede, who led the arrangements, said: "When Kyle proposed, we wanted Lacey and Kyle both to have the most special day, surrounded by their lovely children and family."
The team arranged for a registrar to officiate the wedding and a blessing from the hospital chaplain, while the decorations were sorted by Mrs Page's family and friends.
Fay Prince, Upper GI clinical nurse specialist, said: "There have been lots of smiles, laughter and tears as we worked to make sure Lacey's wedding goes off without a hitch. It is amazing to see that so many came together to give Lacey, Kyle and family these special moments to treasure forever."
Chief executive, Jonathan Brotherton added: "Well done to these amazing colleagues who always pull out all the stops for our patients, it makes me so proud that our teams are able to do such amazing things like this, which, even if given six month's planning time, is a lot to arrange."
