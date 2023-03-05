New Birmingham agency to help disadvantaged people into work
A company specialising in helping ex-prisoners into jobs is looking to get 100 people from disadvantaged backgrounds into the workplace after securing £100,000 in funding.
New Leaf Initiative in Birmingham says the money will be used to launch an "ethical recruitment agency".
It will also fund a training revamp.
"[The project] will provide a missing link for companies wanting to do good by investing in [disadvantaged] individuals," its founder said.
Marie-Claire O'Brien added: "Bosses now have a clear route to tap into a new talent pool that could help solve the growing labour shortage in the Midlands."
New Leaf, based in the Digbeth area, plans to use the new agency to place 100 people into work within the next 12 months by liaising with prospective employers.
Clients will be given tutoring on how to improve their English, maths and digital skills before a job interview at the end of the process, the group says.
Since 2014, New Leaf has supported nearly 1,300 people with criminal convictions or other challenging backgrounds in the West Midlands.
