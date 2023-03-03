Masked men steal Amazon delivery van in Stourbridge
An Amazon delivery driver has been pulled from his van by two balaclava-clad robbers who then stole the vehicle.
The victim was approached in Gatacre Road, in the Wordsley area of Stourbridge, at about 15:30 GMT on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
One of the men drove off in the van, while the other is thought to have made off in a VW Golf.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The delivery driver called police afterwards and officers were able to pursue the vehicles through Gatacre Street, East Street and Redhall Road, the force said.
A police helicopter tracked both vehicles from above while officers followed in their cars.
Police said the suspects made it to New Road, in Dudley, where they got into another vehicle.
It was then tracked down by police to Lawnswood Road, where one of the suspects was detained.
The man has been interviewed and released on bail while investigations continue in a bid to locate the remaining suspect and reunite the stolen parcels with their owners.
