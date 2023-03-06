Roof upgrade to disrupt Birmingham New Street rail services
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services in and out of Birmingham New Street due to a £7.5m roof upgrade.
The work will see a revamp of the1960s concrete roof above the station's 12 platforms, Network Rail said.
The eight-month project requires platforms to be closed in pairs for four weeks at a time from 2 April.
Changes are expected to have the most impact on CrossCountry passengers travelling across the Midlands.
Rail services may arrive and depart from different platforms than usual, Network Rail's Denise Wetton said.
"We're asking passengers to plan ahead and check with their train operator to see how their journey will be affected," she added.
John Robson, from CrossCountry, said: "There will be significant changes to train services between Nottingham and Birmingham via Derby, Burton-upon-Trent and Tamworth while this important upgrade work takes place."
