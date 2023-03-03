Northern Soul: Reward offered for rare record collection return
Thousands of pounds have been raised to offer a reward for information linked to the theft of an "irreplaceable" record collection.
Northern Soul DJ Ted Massey was targeted at his Birmingham home on Sunday by burglars demanding he hand over singles he had played during a set earlier in the day.
The promoter of the gig in Nottingham, Mick Heffernan, set up a fundraising page on Wednesday.
More than £13,000 has been donated.
"It's been amazing, donations have come in from around the world," he said.
"But I'm not surprised by the generosity of people in the soul family. Ted is such a well-liked guy, no one has got a bad word to say about him."
Mr Massey had played a session at the Rose and Crown in Nottingham, finishing at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Three men burst into his home at about 23:20, one of them pushing his way into the bedroom before leaving with two boxes of records.
The stolen collection, built up over many years, is estimated to be worth between £150,000 and £250,000, Mr Massey told the BBC.
He added some of the records were so rare it would make it difficult to sell them on the open market.
Mr Heffernan said he had set up the fundraiser in the hope a reward might entice someone to come forward anonymously.
"Sometimes it is sad to say money does talk," he added.
He said he had reached out to the soul community across the world who were "all quick to put donations in the pot".
He had also alerted dealers in Australia, the United States and across Europe to look out for anyone selling records from the rare collection.
"These records are really hot," he explained, "there's a fear someone may try and sell them out of the country."