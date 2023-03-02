Labour chooses West Midlands mayor candidates
- Published
Labour has finalised its list of candidates to become the party's choice for West Midlands mayor in 2024.
Given the high profile, and increasingly important role played by metro mayors, Labour's "long list" is in fact rather short.
It features three candidates, the most well-known being Simon Foster, the current West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.
The other candidates are Birmingham city councillor Nicky Brennan, who is victims commissioner in Mr Foster's office.
The third is a front-line political newcomer, Richard Parker.
Mr Parker is a former partner at the international accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who is described by party insiders as a "well-regarded" and "connected" Labour supporter of some years.
Despite his lack of experience, Mr Parker is thought to be a favourite, particularly among the region's MPs.
While Labour has some highly recognisable mayors in other parts of the country, including Sadiq Khan in London, Tracy Brabin in West Yorkshire and Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester, it has so far failed to achieve the same in the West Midlands.
One insider suggested the lack of more high profile names on this list may be down to Labour MPs being told - that unlike in previous metro mayor elections - they would have to resign from Westminster in order to take-up the nomination. A risk more high profile figures were perhaps not prepared to take.
In 2021, Labour's then candidate Liam Byrne was able to continue as the MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill while he ran for mayor, and continued as an MP when he ultimately lost to Conservative Andy Street.
Mr Street has been mayor of the West Midlands since the role was created in 2017.
To make it to the next stage, the candidates must now receive the backing of two local groups - either Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) and/or affiliated trade unions.
There are 28 CLPs in the West Midlands Combined Authority area, which is made up of seven large urban authorities; Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
Following a ballot of members, Labour's candidate for metro mayor is due to be announced on 14 April.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk