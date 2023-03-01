Birmingham tower block residents evacuated after flooding
More than 120 tower block residents have been evacuated after flooding affected their building's electrics.
The fire service was called to 15-storey Brecon Tower in Guild Close, Birmingham, at 20:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Many of the residents evacuated slept at Ladywood Community Centre, with others taken to hotels, a fire service spokesperson said.
Birmingham City Council said vandals had damaged a water pipe, but residents complained of ongoing flooding issues.
West Midlands Fire Service station commander Matthew Ling told BBC WM the water had been isolated, and the scene handed back to Birmingham City Council to repair damage.
"Our priority throughout the whole incident was the safety of the residents involved and that was why the decision was taken to temporarily rehouse them," he said.
The fire service will carry out a safety inspection before the 128 residents are allowed to return home, with crews working with West Midlands Police, Severn Trent Water and the electricity board, Mr Ling added.
Third-floor resident Alice told the BBC she had seen a "fountain of water" cascading down the stairs after firefighters "pounded" on the door to order the evacuation.
She spent the night in the community centre with her cat and described fellow residents as "frantic" and "anxious".
"I tell you what - they're taking great care of us. They immediately started to think about people being cold," she added. "They've kept us fed and watered and kept us warm and safe."
However, other residents told the BBC about their frustrations with landlords Birmingham City Council over ongoing flooding incidents.
A 15th floor tenant, who wanted to remain anonymous, said his bathroom had previously flooded and affected a property below.
"I just think that there's a laziness within the council for people in these buildings. It's like, you call them from this area and they take their time to come to you," he said.
"There's many a tenant here who've had floods in their flats, in their single flats and this has been going on for a while."
A second man, who wished to remain anonymous, said residents felt "ignored" and likened the situation to that which led to the Grenfell tragedy.
Calling for the block to be knocked down, he said: "They've done a botch-up job by making the outside look sweet but the inside's rotten. They know these things but they still have people living in these facilities."
Birmingham City Council said the incident was caused by "vandalism of the water pipe" and confirmed nobody had been hurt or injured.
"Birmingham City Council housing, community services and resilience teams, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Trent Water and National Grid are currently at the scene working to resolve the incident with a view to returning as many residents as possible to their homes as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.
The BBC has approached the police and water company for comment.
