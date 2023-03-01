Birmingham tower block residents evacuated after flooding
- Published
More than 120 tower block residents have been evacuated after flooding affected their building's electrics.
The fire service was called to 15-storey Brecon Tower in Guild Close, Birmingham, at 20:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Many of the residents evacuated slept at Ladywood Community Centre, with others taken to hotels, a fire service spokesperson said.
"Our priority throughout... was the safety of the residents," said station commander Matthew Ling.
He confirmed the water had been isolated, and the scene handed back to Birmingham City Council to repair damage.
The fire service will carry out a safety inspection before the 128 residents are allowed to return home, with crews working with West Midlands Police, Severn Trent Water and the electricity board, Mr Ling added.
Third-floor resident Alice told the BBC she had seen a "fountain of water" cascading down the stairs after firefighters "pounded" on the door to order the evacuation.
She spent the night in the community centre with her cat and described fellow residents as "frantic" and "anxious".
"I tell you what - they're taking great care of us. They immediately started to think about people being cold," she added. "They've kept us fed and watered and kept us warm and safe."
The BBC has approached the city council, police and water company for comment.
