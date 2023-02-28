Dudley councillor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
A Dudley councillor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
Shaz Shaleem, who represents Kingswinford North and Wall Heath, was released on police bail without charge after his arrest on 15 February.
The councillor has been suspended by the Conservative group while police investigate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Mr Shaleem told the LDRS: "I have faith in the justice system, and I will await the outcome."
He said he appreciated people would be interested as he was a public servant "but what must be minded is that we must let the investigation conclude its result before we make any judgement".
"I can't go into the investigation too much but in life we face obstacles and experiences we don't expect to face, that come as a complete shock and out of nowhere," he added.
West Midlands Police confirmed they had arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault. "He has been released on police bail as inquiries continue," it said.
Mr Saleem, who was elected to Dudley council in May 2021, was the cabinet member responsible for highways and public realm for eight months.
Patrick Harley, its Conservative leader, confirmed Mr Shaleem was suspended from the party following his arrest.
"This means he cannot attend any Conservative group meetings and no longer sits on the cabinet," he said.
"If the member is cleared of any wrongdoing then at that point he will be free to apply for entry to the Conservative group. It would not be appropriate to comment further on a live police investigation."
A new cabinet member would be announced, he added.
Mr Saleem is a trustee of The Saleem Foundation, according to the council's register of members' interests.
Mr Saleem thanked residents who had contacted him to offer support.
"We are put into positions where allegations can be made," he added. "In my case, my own guilt is being kind and working to the best of my ability."
West Midlands Conservatives have been approached by the LDRS for comment.
