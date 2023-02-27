Lorry crash closes part of M6 motorway between Stafford and Cannock
- Published
A section of the M6 motorway has shut after a crash left a lorry leaning precariously on its side.
Three of four southbound lanes between J13 (Stafford) and J12 (Cannock) are to remain closed until 19:00 GMT, said National Highways West Midlands.
That section of motorway will then fully close to allow a "complex recovery to take place", it added.
Long queues have built up, with National Highways saying drivers faced delays of more than an hour.
The lorry lost one of its axles in the crash and the road surface and barrier have seen significant damage.
Earlier, National Highways said the crash and lane closures had led to six miles of traffic congestion and about a 90-minute delay on approach.
The collision on Monday afternoon also led to debris being scattered across lanes.