Family publish photographer's story of Birmingham
Through the 1960s and 1970s, if there was a major event in Birmingham, it was likely that press photographer Niels McGuinness would be on hand to record it.
Now, four years after his death at the age of 79, his granddaughter and widow have produced a book bringing the images back to life after many years gathering dust in cardboard boxes.
Mr McGuinness, a freelance photographer, worked for the Birmingham Post & Mail, and the Press Association - and it's thought he was the first photographer at the scene of the Birmingham pub bombings in November 1974.
"We just thought it was a shame the photos were just lying around and no-one could see them," said widow Gill McGuinness, from Great Barr, Sandwell.
"I don't think Niels gets the recognition he deserves," she added. "Photography was his life - and he used to sleep with his camera by the side of the bed."
"His fellow photographers admired and respected him," said his granddaughter, Louisa. "And he was at the scene of some of the most important events in the Midlands."
She added: "This book has been a labour of love. It's been bittersweet to put it together, as I wish grandad was here to help me.
"We always worked on projects together on the computer, and I used to type articles for him about his photography and photos.
"He always knew how proud I was of him and how much I was interested in what he did.
"I feel like he deserves this book as his photos are so important."
His granddaughter added: "A lot of his work is showcased throughout this book, and I'm so proud to be able to do it in his honour.
"The book is about him. It's for him, and it's dedicated to him.
"I am proud of the finished product, and I'm proud of the work my granddad did.
"I think this book is a fitting tribute to him and his wonderful photography."
