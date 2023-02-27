Front-line West Midlands PC retires after 36 years on the beat
- Published
A front-line police officer has retired after 36 years on the beat.
PC Andrew Woollaston joined West Midlands Police in 1987 and has been recognised with a number of honours across his career.
The force said 64-year-old Mr Woollaston, known as Woolly, had shown "a selfless commitment to tackling crime and keeping others from harm".
He said being in the police had been "a privilege", adding "the greatest reward is knowing you've made a difference".
"When I look back and think about the situations that I've faced and the people that I've helped, I know it's all been worthwhile," he said.
Mr Woollaston, who was based in Sutton Coldfield, has faced a number of challenging situations, including an occasion in 2000 when he single-handedly disarmed and detained a man threatening a woman with an axe.
He has also represented the force at more than 200 funerals, including that of his friend and colleague Michael Swindells, who was stabbed to death while on duty in 2004.
"It's hard at times," Mr Woollaston said of his career. "But it's exciting and hugely satisfying too."
In 2020 he was named police officer of the year and has also been recognised with a Chief Constable's Commendation award.
"Woolly has been an outstanding police officer, serving the community for over 30 years and despite the challenges that the role sometimes presents, his enthusiasm for policing and commitment to helping people was as strong at the finish as it was when he joined all those years ago," Insp Neil Roberts said.
The force said Mr Woollaston was looking forward to spending time with his family in North Warwickshire now he had retired, as well as tending to his beloved horse Roen.
