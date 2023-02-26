Imitation firearm sparks city centre police alert
Firearms officers were called to Birmingham city centre after a gun was thought to have been passed around a group - before it was found to be an imitation.
Officers from West Midlands Police were deployed to the disturbance at The Arcadian at about 03:15 GMT.
The group of men scattered when officers approached, discarding a bag containing the item.
Four men were arrested on suspicion of possessing the imitation weapon.
The Arcadian, which is home to various late-night bars, was cordoned off during the incident.
A police dog found the replica gun.
Det Insp Matt Underwood said: "This was great partnership work between city centre CCTV staff and ourselves that has resulted in four people in custody."
