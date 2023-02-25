Three injured after gunshots fired in Birmingham
Three men have been injured in a shooting in Birmingham.
Police cordoned off Hamstead Road in the Lozells area after gunshots were fired at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.
A 19-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, while two other 19-year-olds also went to hospital with gunshot injuries, West Midlands Police said.
The injuries sustained by the three men are not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
Witnesses have been urged to come forward by police.
