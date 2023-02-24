Solihull: Four men jailed for tower block stabbing attack
Four men have been jailed for the "brutal" attack of a man who was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a golf club.
The 56-year-old was seriously injured after being ambushed in a tower block lift in Solihull on 30 October 2020.
Police said he had argued earlier with Adrian Molloy, a friend of 20 years, who later returned with other men to attack him.
Molloy, 53, has been sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder.
The victim was stabbed more than 11 times and spent several weeks in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
The "frightening" ordeal was captured on CCTV, it added.
Malloy, of Brownfield Road, Shard End, was also given an extended licence period of five years at Birmingham Crown Court.
Melvin Gourlay, 40, of Station Road, Solihull, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for three counts of wounding and unlawful wounding and other offences committed while on bail.
'Terrifying ordeal'
Richard Hillas, 47, of Wellsford Avenue, Solihull, was sentenced to two years and two months for unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.
Thomas Henry, 31, of Station Road, Solihull, was jailed for one year and ten months for unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.
David Molloy, 46, of Station Road, Balsall Common, who was convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, will be sentenced at a later date.
Det Con Keith Clarkson said: "This was a brutal and frightening assault in which Adrian Molloy intended to kill a man.
"While Molloy attempted to change his appearance and denied the crime, the evidence in this case clearly showed he had every intention of inflicting serious harm.
"The victim has endured a terrifying ordeal, the consequences of which will no doubt stay with him for the rest of his life."
