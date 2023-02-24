Birmingham care home praise for volunteer with Down's syndrome
A woman with Down's syndrome has been praised by residents and staff at the care home for which she volunteers.
Zoe James, 28, has given her time at The Beeches Residential Care Home in Birmingham for the last five years.
Three days a week she helps with tea making and activities such as arts and crafts, even helping out on Christmas Day.
Resident Ada Pearson, 97, said: "Zoe is just lovely; she always greets us with a big cuddle."
Ms Pearson added that Ms James always helps around the home and "paints my nails for me".
Ms James's mother, Debbie James, said volunteering had "changed Zoe's life".
"She has always been really caring, but before she would shy away from people," she explained.
Ms James added that since starting at the care home, her daughter "makes her own decisions, speaks to people in the street, and is much more confident - it's been fantastic to see".
The staff at the care home said Ms James was challenging the misconceptions that people with a learning disability could not do certain things, adding she had become a much-loved member of the team.
Michelle Pilgrim, manager of the home, which is part of national provider Sanctuary Care, said Ms James was "an inspiration".